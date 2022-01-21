Serial rapist jailed for seven life terms and a further 173 years’ imprisonment

Pretoria – The Pretoria High Court on Friday sentenced a 30-year-old serial rapist to seven life terms and 173 years’ imprisonment for rape, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping and grievous bodily harm. Takalani Mulaudzi, of Tshafhasi in Nzhelele, started his crime spree in 2015 in and around Pretoria West when he was 23-years old. He targeted vulnerable women who were either walking alone or in pairs in the evenings.

Mulaudzi would threaten them with an object or a knife, and then drag them to the closest veld, rape them, take their cellphones, money, and laptops before abandoning them in unknown areas. One victim testified in court that Mulaudzi told her that he was studying law, while he was raping her. Another victim said that after her horrific ordeal with Mulaudzi, he professed his love and said that he regretted his actions.