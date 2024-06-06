‘Serve the Australians with pride’: Top SA cop moves to Australia to serve as county officer at Queensland Police Service

The Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) has sent well wishes to one of its officers, Chief Superintendent Quinton Pretorius who is immigrating to Australia where he will work as a county officer. Spokesperson for the EMPD, Lieutenant Colonel Kelebogile Thepa described Pretorius’s move as an “outstanding achievement”, wishing him the best on the new endeavours.

“Chief Superintendent Pretorius, who was trained in 2009 at the EMPD Training Academy, has worked his way up the ranks from being a constable. He has sworn to uphold the values of justice and integrity based on the batho pele (people first) principles. Having served in specialised units of the department, which include regional task team, drug enforcement unit, the equestrian unit, saw him promoted to the rank of Inspector and being tasked with the protection and conveyance of the City of Ekurhuleni’s executive mayor,” said Thepa. “His training within the South African policing competence has proved again that it is of high calibre and further acknowledged on a global stage.” Thepa said Pretorius has received the following accolades over the years: a silver cross for bravery medal, a commendation medal, 10-year service medal and 2010 support medal.

“As part of his training, (Pretorius is competent in) investigating corrupt activities and related offences, detection and identification of forged documents and demonstrating an understanding of vehicle identification, over and above the basic training conducted at the academy,” said Thepa. An official vehicle of the Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department. Picture: EMPD Meanwhile, EMPD municipal commissioner Isaac Mapiyeye has expressed mixed emotions on Pretorius’s imminent departure, which he described as a loss not only to the department but the law enforcement fraternity in South Africa. “As you find a new home in a foreign country, continue serving the Aussies with pride. We, as the custodian of your skill development and equipping you with various skills (wish you) to execute your functions effectively and efficiently. Remember the African way of doing things.

EMPD Commissioner Isaac Mapiyeye bidding farewell to Chief Superintendent Quinton Pretorius who will be joining the Queensland Police Service in Australia. Picture: EMPD “Uphold and impart the batho pele principle which is the cornerstone of our service delivery,” said Mapiyeye. Pretorius is set to commence his duties as a county officer at the Queensland Police Service in Australia. The EMPD said it prides itself “on this great achievement and wishes Pretorius well”.