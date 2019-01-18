Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga announces his resignation as the Executive Mayor of Tshwane. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency(ANA)

PRETORIA - The ANC in Gauteng on Friday welcomed Tshwane Mayor Solly Msimanga's exit, saying it was a recall disguised by the DA as a resignation of the mayor. ANC Gauteng spokesperson Tasneem Motara said instead of holding Msimanga accountable for his failures in Tshwane, "the DA felt it better just to recall him, and presented this recall as a resignation".

"Under Msimanga’s watch, service delivery in the capital city has all but collapsed, compromising the quality of life of its residents. Sadly, Solly Msimanga leaves behind him an ailing municipality, with more questions rather than answers to his epic failures in his short stint at the helm of the city. How the DA believes he will be better as a premier than he was as a mayor, is mind boggling to say the least," said Motara.

She said from "the scandalous appointments of incompetent and unqualified personnel in the mayor's office, to corruption relating to irregular contracts, to running battles with his Municipal Manager Moeketsi Mosola, Solly has proven over and over again that he just cannot take on such or similar responsibilities".

The provincial ANC believes Msimanga would be out of his depth if he became Gauteng premier.

"A complex city like that of Tshwane and an even more complex province like that of Gauteng, deserves a pool of leadership, with skills and experience that only the ANC can offer. We will expend our energy in the next few months on engaging residents on the contents of our manifesto and reporting on the work done in the province in the 5th administration," said Motara.

Msimanga announced his resignation on Friday. He told reporters in Johannesburg that he was stepping down to solely focus on his role as the DA’s candidate for the premier of Gauteng post.

The mayor said his resignation would be finalised in the first two weeks of next month.

“Today, I announce my decision to resign as the Executive Mayor of the City of Tshwane. My resignation will be finalised within the first two weeks of February. Up until the last hour, I will continue serving the people of Tshwane and putting their needs first,” said Msimanga.

“This decision was not made lightly or hastily, and I have done so because I believe it best serves the interests of the people of Tshwane, and Gauteng as a whole. Having led the multi-party coalition government in the City for the past two years I have seen first-hand the very devastating effects of ANC corruption and mismanagement of the country’s cities and towns."

African News Agency (ANA)