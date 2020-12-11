Seven suspects appear over R8m illicit gold refinery on West Rand

Johannesburg – Seven suspects have been arrested by the Hawks Serious Organised Crime Investigation on the West Rand for running an illegal gold processing refinery.

The suspects – aged between 18 and 63 – were due to appear in the Westonaria and Randfontein Magistrate’s Courts on Friday on charges of illegal possession of unwrought precious metals, illegal immigration and polluting with cyanide under the Environmental Act.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday, according to Hawks spokesperson Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu.

Investigation continues and more arrests cannot be ruled out, the Hawks said in a statement.

Among other seized items from both premises in Westonaria and Kocksoord, police confiscated about 300 tons of gold-bearing material, seven man-made pendukas, 10 bags of carbon and two water pumps, as well as electronic gadgets and documents for further investigation.