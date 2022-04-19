Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, April 19, 2022

Seven suspects in court for the murder of Elvis Nyathi in Diepsloot

File image

Published 23m ago

Pretoria – A group of seven men appeared at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday for allegedly killing Zimbabwean national, Elvis Nyathi, in Diepsloot.

Nyathi was beaten and burnt to death in Diepsloot earlier this month.

The attack on Nyathi comes after Diepsloot residents embarked on a protest for several days and targeted foreign nationals accusing them of committing crimes in the area.

The accused men - who are all South African - have been charged with murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, kidnapping, attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and extortion.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Phindi Mjonondwane said the men allegedly robbed some of the victims of their belongings and demanded money in exchange for the release of those in captivity.

Initially, 14 suspects were arrested, however, due to a lack of evidence, the other seven suspects were released.

The seven accused will remain in custody until April 22, 2022 for them to acquire legal representation.

IOL

