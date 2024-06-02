Several areas in Joburg out of water due to faulty pump station

Johannesburg Water explained that one of their systems, Commando System, has not recovered after the power supply at Rand Water’s Eikenhof pump station and Vereeniging Treatment Plant was affected earlier this week. The water entity said the issue has left areas such as Hursthill, Crosby and Brixton without water.

“Bulk supplier, Rand Water, has agreed to pump an additional 100 megalitres overnight, in order to boost capacity in this system,” said Joburg Water in a statement. “Johannesburg Water will also continue with closing the Hursthill 2 reservoir outlet overnight, to boost capacity for tomorrow (Sunday).” Furthermore, the entity said two meters in Sandton will be closed on Sunday night as part of the entity’s water demand management strategy, and to provide relief to the overall system.

The systems will be closed from 7pm on Sunday until Monday. “Johannesburg Water will be implementing internal interventions by restricting the flow of water from the reservoir outlets in the Sandton system today (Sunday). This measure is aimed at retaining and improving capacity in the systems. “The areas supplied by the Linbro Park and Marlboro direct feeds will be affected by no water. It is anticipated that it will take around three hours for the water supply to return to normal flow,” the entity said in a statement.