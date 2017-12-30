Parts of the roof at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia in Johannesburg collapsed and large sections of the mall were flooded during a huge downpour in the south and west of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon. Photo: ANA

Johannesburg – Paramedics were called to attend to several incidents during a heavy storm in the south and west of Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon, where parts of the roof collapsed at the Trade Route Mall in Lenasia.

“Shortly before 5 pm, ER24 responded to a structural collapse in Lenasia,” ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak said.

By the time paramedics arrived on the scene, bystanders indicated that some people had already been transported to nearby hospitals. Local fire and emergency services also attended the scene, he said.

According to an African News Agency (ANA) staffer who happened to be at the mall at the time, people were asked to evacuate some of the shops, including some of the cinemas. The Food Lovers' Market was badly affected when parts of the roof collapsed during the huge downpour.

"The water was up to our ankles as they were mopping up the top floor of the mall. The bottom was mostly unaffected, but there were some puddles of water," the staffer said.

Vermaak said that at the same time, six people were injured in a minibus taxi crash on the N12 near Impala Road. Several of the taxi passengers sustained deep cuts and fractures. Reports of several other minor crashes during the storm were also received, he said.





