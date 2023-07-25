Several travellers seriously injured as two buses crash near University of Joburg

Several injured people have been rushed to hospitals around Joburg on Tuesday, following a horrific crash involving two buses nears the University of Johannesburg campus on Kingsway Road. Johannesburg Metro Police Department (JMPD) spokesperson Xolani Fihla told IOL that the crash was “serious”.

“Yes, we can confirm that a serious accident occurred this morning on Kingsway Avenue at the University of Johannesburg entrance, involving two buses,” said Fihla. “One of the buses has overturned and at the present moment multiple injuries have been reported. We do have officers and paramedics on the scene and the cause of the accident has not yet been determined,” said Fihla. Several people have been rushed to different hospitals after two buses collided near the entrance of the University of Joburg. Photo: Emer-G-Med EMS “We are seeing heavy delays in the area, especially on Kingsway Avenue leading to the scene so we are advising motorists to drive and approach that scene with caution.”

By 9am, Fihla said the JMPD had not recorded any fatalities from the heavy crash. “As I said, paramedics are on the scene and we are awaiting a full report. We can confirm at this stage that there has been multiple injuries which are slight to serious injuries,” he added. On the other hand, Emer-G-Med paramedics said they also responded to the crash scene before 8am where the two buses collided.

“On arrival on scene two busses were found to have collided. One was found to have overturned and lay on its side occupying the width of the roadway,” according to Emer-G-Med paramedics. “The second had collided with a concrete structure. Several patients were found to have sustained injuries ranging from minor to serious.” An on-scene triage area was established by the company’s incident commanders and additional resources were also dispatched by the Emer-G-Med emergency operations centre.