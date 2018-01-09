Johannesburg - The South African Weather Board on Tuesday said that no severe thunderstorms could be expected by Gauteng residents as the storms had moved north towards Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

South African Weather Board Forecaster Wayne Venter said as much as there were reports of hail storms, severe storms had finished.

"For this evening [Tuesday night] we still have some active thunder storms over parts of Gauteng, especially northern parts in Pretoria, that's probably going to continue for the early evening hours by later most storms will move to Mpumalanga and Limpopo," Venter said.

Recently the province had experienced severe storms that damaged houses in various communities as well as schools.

Venter said that they had no more warnings for Gauteng and that temperatures were expected to drop on Tuesday night and Thursday morning to around 14 degrees.

"Temperatures would be dropping this evening...to about 14 degrees tomorrow [Wednesday] morning with all clouds all round we looking at 24 maximum," he said.

"The remainder of this week there's small chances of thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon on Thursday... cloudy in the morning, a clear sunny day then clouds again later in the afternoon."

Venter said that residents could expect temperatures to increase again towards end of the week.

