Picture: Pixabay

Johannesburg - The South African Weather Service on Thursday issued a watch for possible severe thunderstorms in Tshwane and other areas in the north-east of Gauteng between 12 midday and 4pm. The weather service said potential threats for this possible severe storm include large hailstones, damaging winds and heavy rain.

In October, a storm with heavy rains and incidents of flash flooding swept through Tshwane leaving two people dead and causing extensive damage to cars and roads.

The Gauteng province has been in the grip of severe heatwaves since the beginning of summer this year.

African News Agency/ANA

