Sexual assault prosecution of Bishop Israel Makamu withdrawn after mediation process - NPA

Pretoria - The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has withdrawn the prosecution against Bishop Israel Makamu following a consultation session with the complainant and subsequent filing of a withdrawal statement by the complainant. Makamu, the founder of Endless Hope Bible Church in Alberton, was arrested in May after a former employee of his church laid a complaint of sexual assault at the Brackendowns Police Station.

“A former employee of his church laid a complaint with the Brackendowns South African Police Service (SAPS) on 19 May 2021, following an incident that allegedly happened in his church office in Alrode, during September 2018,” said Gauteng provincial spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) Phindi Mjonondwane. She however said after careful consideration of the evidence at hand, and a mediation process, the NPA has decided to withdraw the prosecution. “After careful consideration of all evidence and the mediation process between the complainant and Makamu, the NPA is convinced that the interest of justice dictates that prosecution no longer be pursued,” said Mjonondwane.

On May 26, Makamu was released on R2 000 bail following a brief appearance on a charge of sexual assault at the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court. Makamu, who hosted the controversial TV show Rea Tsotella on the Moja Love channel on DStv, voluntarily stepped down pending an internal investigation into a recording in which he is heard allegedly asking for sex from a woman who was part of his congregation. The recording of the conversation has been widely circulated on social media. The charismatic preacher is heard asking the woman if she was alone as he planned to go and see her.

He then proceeds to ask the woman, “o tlo mpha? (will you give me)”, to which the woman, who also happens to refer to him as “daddy”, replies with a “no” multiple times before giving in and saying she would do so on Sunday. The channel said the bishop admitted that it was his voice in the viral recording. However, he denied that the conversation was sexual. “On consultation with the channel, Bishop Makamu maintains that he is innocent and says that the recording dates back to 2017.