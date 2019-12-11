Gauteng premier David Makhura with Gift of the Givers' Allauddin Sayed. The humanitarian organisation on Wednesday brought assistance for Mamelodi residents affected by floods. Picture: ANA

Pretoria - Gauteng premier David Makhura on Wednesday discouraged community members from building haphazard informal settlements as they led to people living in areas prone to flooding. Makhura was speaking to journalists in Mamelodi, east of Pretoria, where community members are housed at community centres after their shacks were destroyed by floods following days of incessant rain.

"Our cities must enforce by-laws. People mustn't be left there for two days, for two weeks, settling in an area where we know that once there are floods [they will be in trouble]. Climate change is a big problem. We want to enforce the by-laws," said Makhura.

"We also want to ensure proper urban planning, which we are now doing in our province, everywhere. We want to settle people where we want to settle them. In other areas we want to build factories and we want to use other spaces for social amenities for our children to play."

The premier, flanked by several provincial government officials, emphasised that residents could not be allowed to erect homes anywhere. He however added that the authorities should not be harsh on communities seeking places to stay.