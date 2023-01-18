Sheba: Tiger attack survivor hires legal eagle to watch SAPS, and get money from owner

Pretoria - William Mokoena, the 37-year-old man recuperating in hospital after he was attacked on Saturday night by a female tiger, named Sheba, in Walkerville, south of Joburg, has appointed top lawyer Zola Majavu SC to represent him against the owner of the feline. “The nature of the instructions are two-fold. Firstly, it is to do a watching brief which is aimed at ensuring that the criminal investigation that has been opened by the … SAPS is handled in accordance with applicable prescripts. That is the criminal side of things,” Majola spoke to broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

He said it is hoped that the ongoing investigation might lead to the prosecution of the owner of the tiger, “and other identifiable stakeholders”. “The second leg to my instruction is obviously to consider a legal suit which is aimed at recovering monetary damages for the pain and suffering and other related damages. “It is not good for the owner to say my fence was cut. There is a higher duty placed on him, which is concomitant with the ferociousness of the animal that he keeps. Similarly, it is not good enough for the mayor to say we are going to have a conversation. They too have a duty to promulgate the necessary by-laws and enforce them.”

Majola said he does not want to take away anything from Executive Mayor of Midvaal Local Municipality, Peter Teixeira who earlier made remarks wishing the injured victim well, and promising to visit the family and the injured man. “I appreciate the spirit in which he made the contribution, but those are potential defendants that we may add into this lawsuit. Mokoena, on Tuesday relieved his ordeal in a television interview, saying he believes he should have died during the brutal attack by the big cat.

Speaking to eNCA from his hospital bed, William Mokoena recalled how Sheba, the female tiger, pounced on him and attacked him. Mokoena was on his way back from a local spaza shop and stopped to chat to his cousin. He said he bent down to tighten his shoelaces when Sheba pounced on him. Mokoena said his head hit the ground. He added that the tiger tried to grip his neck and drag him into bushes nearby. “I was supposed to be dead,” he said.

