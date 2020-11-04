Shepherd Bushiri bail: ECG church members say ’prayers answered’

Pretoria - The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church on Wednesday said it was “deeply delighted to reunite with its leaders” after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court released self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, on bail.

Magistrate Thandi Theledi, in granting bail to the Bushiris and two other co-accused, stressed the four accused were to adhere to certain conditions, failing which the State would be obligated to revoke their bail.

ECG spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the church’s prayers had been answered.

“It has always been the prayer of the church and all those who stood with us to see them out and continue their God’s mission to preach the Gospel and reach out to people through their humanitarian work,” said Nyondo.

“The church, hence, wants to send its warmest regards to all its members, followers and, also, the general public for support rendered to our leaders during their time in custody.”