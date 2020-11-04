Shepherd Bushiri bail: ECG church members say ’prayers answered’
Pretoria - The Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG) church on Wednesday said it was “deeply delighted to reunite with its leaders” after the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court released self-proclaimed prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife, Mary, on bail.
Magistrate Thandi Theledi, in granting bail to the Bushiris and two other co-accused, stressed the four accused were to adhere to certain conditions, failing which the State would be obligated to revoke their bail.
ECG spokesperson Ephraim Nyondo said the church’s prayers had been answered.
“It has always been the prayer of the church and all those who stood with us to see them out and continue their God’s mission to preach the Gospel and reach out to people through their humanitarian work,” said Nyondo.
“The church, hence, wants to send its warmest regards to all its members, followers and, also, the general public for support rendered to our leaders during their time in custody.”
Theledi granted the Bushiris R200 000 bail each and set bail for their co-accused, Landiwe Ntlokwana Sindani, at R100 000.
Zethu Mudolo, the wife of the first accused, Willah Mudolo, was granted bail of R20 000.
The husband’s legal representative indicated to the court he would also be applying for bail. The hearing was scheduled for Friday.
Theledi said it should not be presumed the accused were not guilty and that bail was a means of ensuring they attended their trial.
The Bushiris and the three other accused face charges of fraud and money laundering amounting to R102 million.
African News Agency (ANA)