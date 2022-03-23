Shock, devastation as two Pretoria female teachers are shot dead

Pretoria – Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said he is “deeply saddened” by the unfortunate death of two educators from Lekgalong Primary School in Ga-Rankuwa Zone 1, were allegedly murdered on Human Rights Day. Lesufi’s spokesperson, Steve Mabona said the two women were allegedly killed by a partner of one of the now deceased educators.

“According to the information at our disposal, the 27-year-old and 26-year-old female educators were allegedly shot dead by one educator’s partner at approximately 3pm on Monday,” Mabona said. Circumstances surrounding this incident are being investigated by the South African Police Service (SAPS). The Gauteng department of education has extended psycho-social support to both the affected families and the school community.

Lesufi said the provincial education authorities have been left devastated. “We are devastated at this gruesome act of criminality that has taken the lives of two of our youngest and brightest educators,” Lesufi said. “We extend our deepest condolences to the family and all affected members of the Lekgalong Primary School community.”

In January, the SAPS announced an investigation after a high school deputy principal was shot dead. At the time, Lesufi said the shooting had caused much devastation. He said the the incident occurred in the afternoon when the 50-year-old woman was driving out of the school gate.

“Three gunmen suddenly appeared and allegedly shot her three times through the passenger window. Subsequently, she got out of her car trying to evade the hailstorm of bullets, but she fell just beside the car. “One of the gunmen allegedly shot her twice while she was on the ground, and they fled the scene without taking anything from her,” he said. IOL