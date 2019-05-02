The CEO of the Johannesburg Development Agency, Christo Botes has passed away, the City said. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - The chief executive officer (CEO) of the Johannesburg Development Agency (JDA), Christo Botes has passed away, the City said on Thursday. Member of the Mayoral Committee for Development Planning, Reuben Masango, said the news of Botes’s death has shocked and surprised many.

He said Botes was an asset to the City of Joburg and showed endless dedication and commitment through his work.

He served as the ward councillor for Ward 102 between 2000 and 2005, and was instrumental in the establishment of the Randburg Central Improvement District (CID).

His passion and vast knowledge in area-based development has made a significant contribution to the rejuvenation of the inner city.

"Not only was he a great friend and mentor to many, Christo had been a valued member of the JDA team - even before his appointment as CEO in 2018," said Masango.

"We wish to extend our deepest and most sincere condolences to his family and friends, as well as to his staff at the JDA. Words cannot begin to express our sadness. We share in this time of grief, but also share in the love and memories of Christo. May the comfort of God help you all through this difficult time."

A memorial service will be held in honour of Christo Botes at 3pm on Saturday, at Spark Gallery on Ivy Road, Norwood.

African News Agency (ANA)