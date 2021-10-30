Shootout between Gauteng police and suspected business robbery syndicate leaves 2 dead, 5 in handcuffs

Durban - A shootout between Gauteng police and a suspected business robbery syndicate has left two people dead and five more in handcuffs. On Saturday morning, police followed up on intelligence about a gang on their way to commit a business robbery in Ekurhuleni.

Police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said a multi-disciplinary team responded. He said information was operationalised and a team of law enforcement agencies consisting of the Hawks, SAPS Highway Patrol Unit, Benoni Tactical Response Team, SAPS Airwing, Gauteng Saturation Unit, Ekurhuleni Trio Task Team and District Operations Team, MDOC CI CIT Team, Tracker Connect, Bad Boyz Security and Vision Tactical Security was established to track down the suspects.

A fifth suspect. Picture: SAPS "The team kept close observation and intercepted two cars in Brentwood Park Benoni, a white Mercedes Benz with four occupants and Silver Grey Polo Vivo with three occupants. Upon seeing the police, suspects started shooting at the police and a shootout ensued. Two of the suspects were fatally wounded while five suspects were cornered and arrested. Police recovered four firearms belonging to the suspects," Masondo said.

One of the firearms seized by police. Picture: SAPS He said in a separate incident in Ennerdale on Friday, two suspects were arrested and one fatally wounded during a shootout with the police. "This is after the suspects had robbed a chain store in Ennerdale. Three unlicensed firearms belonging to the suspects were recovered," Masondo added.

Gauteng Provincial Commissioner, Lieutenant General Elias Mawela, commended a team of law enforcers who worked together to foil a business robbery and prevented loss of lives. He has also thanked the private security officers and community who assisted in the arrest of armed robbery suspects in Ennerdale. "The good work performed by the team is commendable. These arrests of armed suspects happen soon after we have launched our Safer Festive Season Operations. We want to send a strong message that there won't be a space in Gauteng, for criminals to maneuver this festive season.