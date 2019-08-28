Six men were arrested after robbing Shoprite in central Johannesburg. Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Six men are expected to appear in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court after they allegedly robbed a U-Save Shoprite in central Johannesburg on Wednesday. "Cashiers were busy serving customers when they saw [a] suspect pushing their security guard inside the shop at gun point. He was joined by other suspects who ordered them to lie down. Two of the suspects had firearms and one stood guard at the door with a firearm.

"They forced the cashiers to open the tills where they took an undisclosed amount of money, wallets and cellphones of the customers before they fled the scene," said police spokesperson Captain Xoli Mbele.

"Police [officers] busy with their foot patrols saw a group of males running away and they followed them. They called for backup and the suspects jumped into a white and green Toyota Hi-Ace taxi. They [the suspects] were ordered to jump out and lie down on the floor."

Police recovered stolen money, wallets and cellphones seized from the Shoprite supermarket.

Picture: Supplied





Upon closer inspection, police officers discovered that the firearms used in the crime were toy guns.

The men face charges of business robbery and possession of dangerous weapons.

African News Agency/ANA