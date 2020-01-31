Should South Africans be concerned over the deadly Coronavirus outbreak?









A medical worker in a hazardous materials suit uses a body thermal scanner to check temperature of Chinese passenger who just arrived from Beijing. Picture: AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin As the deadly Cororavirus spreads across China and other parts of the world, South Africans have grown increasingly worried, wondering if they are at risk locally and how to keep themselves safe from possible infection.

On Thursday, the World Health Organization (WHO) declared the new coronavirus outbreak a global health emergency.

However, Dr Pete Vincent of Netcare Travel Clinics and Medicross Tokai, said people should not be alarmed by the coronavirus outbreak, particularly as no cases have been reported in South Africa.





Vincent advised travellers to take precautions and urged that non-essential travel to China be postponed.





According to WHO, the majority of coronavirus cases have been reported in the Hubei province in China where the outbreak started. The outbreak is linked to seafood, poultry and live wildlife market, the Huanan Seafood Wholesale Market in the province’s Jianghan district.





A number of confirmed cases have been reported in a number of countries around the world including Japan, Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Nepal, India, the Philippines, the United States of America, Germany, Italy, Finland and France.





“The fact that some people appear to suffer only mild illness as a result of infection, while others have become severely sick, has made it difficult for global health authorities to establish the exact extent to which the virus is being passed between people at this time and even the true numbers of people who may have been infected,” said Vincent.





“In addition, there are concerns that the virus could become more contagious than it currently appears to be, and global and local health surveillance agencies including the National Institute of Communicable Diseases [NICD] and South African Department of Health in South Africa therefore remain vigilant.”





Symptoms of coronavirus include coughs, fever and breathing problems. The virus can cause severe respiratory difficulties, and lead to pneumonia, sepsis and even organ failure in severe cases.





Antibiotics are not an effective means of treatment and it appears that people who are in poor health are at greatest risk of complications from the infection.





“As in the case of other airborne infectious viruses such as influenza, avoiding contact with people showing symptoms and washing your hands frequently can go a long way towards protecting individuals from contracting an infection,” he advises.





The following simple precautions, which are based on WHO recommendations, can help to reduce exposure to and transmission of the virus:

Wash your hands frequently with warm water and soap, towel drying them properly. An alcohol-based hand rub can also be used.

Avoid close contact with others who have coughs, chest infections and/or fevers.

Avoid touching your face, mouth and eyes with your hands.

Avoid direct, unprotected contact with farm or wild animals, particularly when visiting live markets in affected areas. Preferably avoid such markets.

Avoid eating raw or undercooked animal products and exercise care when handling raw meat, milk or animal organs to prevent potential cross-contamination with uncooked foods.

Although facemasks do not provide complete protection from the infection from an airborne disease such as this, they may provide at least some additional defence against infection.

Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or a flexed elbow when coughing or sneezing.



