Sickly Richard Mdluli a no show for slush fund corruption case

Johannesburg - Former crime intelligence boss Richard Mdluli was a no show before of his slush fund corruption case in the Pretoria specialised commercial crimes court. Mdluli’s legal representatives told the court Mdluli was sick. Mdluli is accused with Heine Bernard and Solomon Lazarus, who both appeared briefly in court before the matter was transferred to the Pretoria High Court and postponed until February. Mdluli is serving a five-year prison sentence for kidnapping and assaulting Oupa Ramogibe in 1998. He was convicted in September.

Sindisiwe Twala, spokesperson for the Investigating Directorate (ID), said the trio would appear in the Pretoria High Court on February 8.

The trio will face corruption, fraud, and theft charges, while Barnard will face an additional charge of defeating the ends of justice.

“This is in connection with the allegation of abusing the secret services slush fund.

“This includes allegations of payment from the fund for private trips to China and Singapore, private use of witness protection houses, conversion of this property for personal use and the leasing out of his private residence to the state in order to pay Mdluli’s bond amongst others.

“Barnard and Lazarus indicated that they intend applying to the attorney’s office for the state to pay for their legal costs as they will not afford the legal representatives for the full duration of the trial,” said Twala.

She said the Investigating Directorate was ready to go on trial and finally settle the nine-year protracted court case which the ID inherited last year.

