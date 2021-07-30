Sipho Thanjekwayo saluted for leading Gauteng’s fight against crime after Covid-19 death

Pretoria – Condolences have been pouring in after Gauteng’s acting head of department in the Department of Community Safety, Sipho Thanjekwayo, died from Covid-19 complications. Gauteng Premier Makhura described Thanjekwayo as a consummate professional and an exemplary public servant.

“As the provincial government, we are truly saddened by Mr. Thanjekwayo’s untimely passing. He served with dedication and passion in all the programmes he led and implemented. ’’He leaves behind an indelible footprint in the Gauteng provincial government,” said Makhura. “On behalf of the provincial government, we wish to extend our heartfelt condolences to Thanjekwayo’s family, friends and colleagues.”

The Department of Community Safety said Thanjekwayo “met his untimely death on Wednesday due to Covid-19-related complications”. MEC for Community Safety Faith Mazibuko said the provincial safety and security fraternity in Gauteng will miss Thanjekwayo’s input in ensuring a safer environment for communities. “We are shattered by the passing away of acting HOD Thanjekwayo. His passing away is a great loss for the Gauteng provincial government.

’’His selfless contribution in bettering the lives of the people of Gauteng will never be forgotten,” said Mazibuko. “The safety and security fraternity in the province will certainly miss his inputs in ensuring a safer environment for our communities. He was very passionate about the department oversight function and eradicating the scourge of gender-based violence in the province.” Thanjekwayo assumed the role of acting head of department in April last year, at a time when South Africa and the world started grappling with the existence of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Thanjekwayo played a critical role in steering the provincial community safety department through the “difficult task” of leading Gauteng’s Covid-19 compliance enforcement and monitoring, working with law enforcement agencies. Prior to becoming the acting head of department, Thanjekwayo occupied the position of chief director for corporate services. “We send our heartfelt condolences to his wife Tiego, their children, his family, his friends and his colleagues. May his soul rest in peace,” said Mazibuko.