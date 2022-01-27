Sitole denies he refused to cooperate with Ipid on Kinnear murder investigation

Pretoria - The National Commissioner of the South African Police has refuted allegations that he has not cooperated with the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) regarding the investigation into Charl Kinnear’s murder. This is after Ipid Executive Director Jennifer Ntlatseng registered a criminal case against General Khehla Sitole for failing to cooperate with its investigation into the murder of the Anti-Gang Unit detective who was gunned down in 2020.

On Wednesday, Ipid boss wrote to Police Minister Bheki Cele, requesting his intervention as Sitole had allegedly ducked several attempts by Ipid investigators to interview him. In an EWN report, the publication cited Ntlatseng saying that Sitole's assistance in this probe was pivotal, however, despite several attempts by investigators through official letters, electronic communication and telephone calls, he was not cooperating. Responding in a statement on Thursday evening, Sitole said he is disturbed by the allegations levelled against him and that a criminal case has been opened against him for having failed to cooperate with the investigation.

Instead, Sitole said that he has already referred an investigation associated with the murder of Kinnear to Ipid for their investigation. “The National Commissioner and his office have at all material times cooperated with the IPID investigation and implemented the recommendations made by IPID arising from the outcome of the investigation,” read the statement. Sitole is no stranger to controversy, in January 2021, the North Gauteng High Court ruled that Sihole and his deputies, Francinah Vuma and Lebeoana Tsumani, had placed the interests of the ruling party, the ANC, ahead of those of the country.