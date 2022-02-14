Six arrested after M2 highway shooting in Joburg, as Hawks go tactical

SIX armed men were arrested following a shootout with the police on the M2 highway in Johannesburg on Monday, said the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, better known as the Hawks. Spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said an operation by the Hawks’ tactical operational management section resulted in the arrest and recovery of an AK-47 rifle, two pistols, ammunition and two hijacked vehicles.

She said a multi-disciplined team of officers were searching for suspects involved in armed robberies in Johannesburg using a white Kia minibus after intelligence was received that the suspects were en route to commit a robbery in Johannesburg central. “The suspects were spotted on the M2 highway and the team attempted to stop the suspects. A shootout ensued and the suspects’ vehicle crashed on to other vehicles as they tried to flee. “Three suspects were immediately arrested. The fourth suspect attempted to escape by hijacking a Toyota bakkie while the fifth suspect hid in the bushes. They were both arrested. Information was followed on the sixth suspect who was arrested in a manhole in the CBD,” she said.