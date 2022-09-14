Six bodies found with gunshot wounds on the N1 highway near Randburg

Durban - Six people been people have been killed in a shooting incident on the N1 near Randburg on Wednesday morning. According to Kyle van Reenan, a paramedic, the men have been found with fatal gunshot wounds and have been declared dead on arrival of paramedics.

It is believed that the men may have been illegal mine workers. The incident took place near the R41 bridge. Circumstances leading up to the shooting are unknown.

Van Reenan said SAPS were on scene. They have been approached for comment. In a separate incident, also on Wednesday morning, a suspect was critically injured in a shootout with police.

According to Shawn Herbst from Netcare 911, the shooting incident took place on the N1 South Bound Randjespark, Johannesburg, at around 5am. “Reports indicate that alleged suspects were being chased by security personnel when a shootout occurred. “One person from the suspect’s vehicle had been shot and was found in a critical condition.

“The patient, an adult male, was treated on scene by advanced life support paramedics and once stabilised was transported to hospital.” This is a developing story. IOL