Six cops on trial for allegedly beating detainee to death

Johannesburg - Six police officers, who are accused of murdering a motorist and torturing his friend, are on trial in the South Gauteng Hight Court.

Constables RE Marumo, Makgotha, M Tshikosi, ZB Twala, MM Morudu and Warrant Officer MC Mothibi allegedly murdered Thando Gazu and tortured Msizi Memela in Honeydew police station’s holding cells on October 19, 2019.

Allegations are that, on that fateful day, Gazu and his friend Memela were arrested for police interference and assaulting the police officers.

This was after Gazu bumped into another vehicle when trying to park.

Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) Ndileka Cola spokesperson said an argument ensued between Gazu and the owner of the car that he had bumped into.

Police were called and they arrested Memela who was a passenger in Gazu’s car.

According to Cola, Gazu then approached the officers to establish why his friend was being arrested.

“Another police van arrived with two police officers, who allegedly started to beat the deceased and later arrested him.

“The deceased and his friend were taken to Honeydew police station in two different police vans, where the police allegedly continued assaulting the pair.

“It is alleged that the officers assaulted the detainees until Gazu collapsed inside the police cell. Memela called paramedics and they certified him dead.”

Cola said Ipid investigated Gazu’s death. The outcome of the post-mortem confirmed that he had died from blunt-force injuries to the head.

“Upon finalising its investigation, Ipid sent disciplinary recommendations to the SAPS. The internal inquiry is still under way and the next hearing date is 10 June,” Cola said.

