Six Lenasia South Secondary pupils suspended after violent school brawl

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

JOHANNESBURG: Six Lenasia South Secondary pupils have been suspended after a violent school brawl, which was captured on video, was reported to the Gauteng Department of Education. The brawl took place in Tuesday after school and six pupils, among them three Grade 12 boys, two Grade 11s and a Grade eight pupil, were involved in the violence. Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi on Wednesday visited the school and announced that all six pupils involved would be summarily suspended. “All identified pupils will be suspended for either being an instigator, perpetrator, accomplice or victim. Subsequently, a disciplinary hearing will be conducted in due course,” he said. In the video, a pupil is seen being beaten by a group of about five pupils, who are not in school uniform.

A screenshot from the video, where six pupils at Lenasia South Secondary were involved in a violent brawl.

The pupil, who is punched and wrestled to the ground, is seen being kicked repeatedly on the head.

Some of the pupils were armed with sticks and wooden objects, and assaulted the pupil in uniform with it.

The beaten pupil is seen laying helplessly on the road while being beaten.

In a desperate attempt to protect himself, the pupil is seen in the video covering his head with his arms.

Lesufi condemned the pupils’ behaviour and has instructed the Johannesburg South District to support the school in managing this matter.

He said the police were also investigating the incident.

“What I witnessed on that video is totally unacceptable and cannot be tolerated. There is no amount of anger that can justify any form of violence in our schools. We denounce all acts of ill-discipline that may compel pupils to behave violently,” said Lesufi.

IOL