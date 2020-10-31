Six people killed in Gauteng and Western Cape crashes

CAPE TOWN - Six people died and another person was seriously injured in two separate road accidents in the Western Cape and in Gauteng on Saturday, paramedics said.

Five people were killed and one person sustained serious injuries when a bakkie and a truck collided on the N1 in De Doorns near the Orchard turn-off, north of Cape Town, ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak said in a statement.

Paramedics from the local metro ambulance services were already in attendance when ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene shortly after 10am on Saturday morning, he said.

"Five people were declared dead by metro ambulance paramedics. One person from the bakkie sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital for further care. The driver of the truck was treated on the scene by ER24 paramedics and transported to Mediclinic Worcester for further care."

The exact circumstances of the collision were not yet known. Local authorities attended the scene and would conduct an investigation, Vermaak said.