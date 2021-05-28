Sixth person nabbed over alleged National Lotteries Board fraud

Johannesburg – A woman whose business got money from an NPO (Non Profit Organisation) of which Dr Tumi, (whose real name is Dr Tumisang Victor Makweya) is an associate, has been arrested in the ongoing investigations regarding R1.5-million National Lotteries Board fraud.

Fulufhelo Promise Kharivhe, 41, is the sixth person to be arrested in the matter.

This was after R200 000 was transferred from the NPO and transferred into her business account.

Dr Tumi, 39, and his wife Kgaogelo Sara Makweya, 36, are also accused of having defrauded the National Lotteries Board of R760 000. They appeared in court and are currently out on bail.

Spokesperson for the Hawks in Gauteng, Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu, said Kharivhe’s arrest emanates from an altered grant application submitted to the National Lotteries Board for funding in October 2018.

“Investigations revealed that in October 2018, an amount of R200 000 was transferred into Kharivhe’s company, Thwala Front (Pty) Ltd bank account from a non-profit organisation named The Message.

“The Message has Dr Tumi and wife, Kgaogelo listed as committee members,” she said.

Mulamu said Kharivhe handed herself in at the Hawks’ Johannesburg office on Wednesday morning accompanied by her legal representatives and was subsequently charged with fraud.

She appeared at the Palm Ridge Commercial Crime Court and was granted bail of R3 000.

“She was also joined by her co-accused Dr Tumi, his wife, Kgaogelo, Chistopher Tshivule, 46, Thomas Ndadza, 48, and Mukondeleli Tshivule, 26.

“The six are expected to return in court on July 14 for representations outcome and disclosure,” Mulamu said.

