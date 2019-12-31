Hector Mkansi and Nonhlanhla Soldaat, the celebrity couple whose proposal at a fried chicken outlet recently went viral. Picture: Dimpho Maja/African News Agency (ANA)

Although many people are upset that the Mzansi's favourite 'KFC couple' are expected to tie the knot at an undisclosed location, there has also been a lot of support for Nonhlanhla Soldaat and Hector Mkansi. Soldaat, 37, and Mkansi, 38, will wed in a much-anticipated private ceremony on Tuesday. They announced that only family and close friends would attend the wedding.

The couple made headlines in November after a video of Mkansi proposing to Soldaat at a KFC outlet went viral on social media.

After social media fans took to Twitter express their disappointment at the move to make the wedding private, many came to the couple's defence, saying that the Mkansi and Soldaat never asked for anything.