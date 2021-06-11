SocDev rubbishes claims that Tembisa 10 mom is missing
Share this article:
DURBAN - The Department of Social Development has rubbished claims that the woman who gave birth to the 10 babies earlier this week, is missing.
"The Gauteng Department of Social Development wishes to confirm that the mother of the decuplets is not missing. She has contacted the Gauteng Department of Social Development and the department will make an announcement in due course," the department said in a statement issued this evening.
It said the provincial SAPS has been notified.
The department added that will not be taking interviews until it is ready to do so.
This week Pretoria News broke the news that Gosiame Thamara Sithole, 37, gave birth to her decuplets – two more than doctors had earlier detected during the medical scans – at a hospital in Pretoria.
Sithole, who hails from Tembisa Township in Ekurhuleni, delivered her seven boys and three girls by Caesarean section.
Sithole, who has six-year-old twins, previously told the Pretoria News that her pregnancy was natural as she was not on fertility treatment.
IOL