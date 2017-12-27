Johannesburg - Afropunk has wished Solange Knowles a speedy recovery after she cancelled her appearance at the Afropunk Joburg this weekend due to ill health.

Solange was due to be a headline act at the music festival at Constitution Hill on December 30 and 31. In a post on Instagram on Wednesday the 31-year-old singer took to Instagram to reveal that she has had to cancel a planned performance at the Afropunk festival in South Africa on New Year's Eve because her doctors will not clear her for the long-haul flight followed by a rigorous show.

"Wrote, deleted and re wrote this like 5 times...

"Still not sure what exactly or how much I want to share...

"However it’s so important to me for the people in South Africa, a place that has tremendous meaning to me and that has given me SO SO MUCH, to know why I won’t be performing at Afro Punk this NYE.

"The past five months I have been quietly treating, and working through an Autonomic Disorder. It been a journey that hasn’t been easy on me...

"Sometimes I feel cool, and other times not so cool at all.

"It’s a complicated diagnoses , and I’m still learning so much myself, but right now, my doctors are not clearing me for such an extended lengthy flight, and doing a rigorous show right after.

"I can’t put into words how saddened and sorry I am that I am unable to perform for you guys this NYE, there is simply no other place I wanted to be than there with my family to bring in 2018 with you.......but I give you my ABSOLUTE WORD I will come back with AfroPunk and deliver this performance.....as it is so extremely important to me to connect with the people who have so closely inspired me in so many ways.

"I can’t thank Afro Punk enough for their support, and to all of the other festivals this past summer/fall who have known about my health, kept it confidential, and gone out of their way to make me feel supported while doing these shows.

"As a part of the self care that I’ve tried to encourage this past year, it needs to start with myself, and I’m looking forward to doing a better job of this 2018.

"This past year has been one of the most fulfilling of my life...

"Performing this record and experiencing the energy exchange with you guys has been astounding, and I’m so excited about continuing to do the work I feel so absolutely humbled and appreciative to be doing next year. It gives me life.”

Ticket-holders voiced their disappointment at the news on Twitter.

@afropunk no replacement headliner!? This has to be a joke with the ticket prices you cannot only present local artists to us! #AfropunkJoBurg https://t.co/xhK04FfbVk — Jay (@JayTros) December 27, 2017

Please help me out, guys. I contemplated all morning whether I should bug the tickets and almost immediately after I did, she’s no longer coming. My heart sank so deep. #afropunk #afropunkjoburg — Sibo (@Sibo_Sibiya) December 27, 2017

Afropunk released a statement on Wednesday apologising.

"It is with great concern that Afropunk received today the sudden news of Solange’s severe health struggles. We would like to thank Solange for her ongoing support, and for sharing this year with us at Afropunk festivals around the world. It is incredibly important to those of us at Afropunk that she recovers and remains in good health. Her music and spirit has been a place of great comfort and inspiration to us as a community. And of course we are incredibly saddened that she will no longer be performing at the inaugural Afropunk Joburg this weekend,” said Afropunk co-founder Matthew Morgan.

“We at Afropunk would like to deeply apologise to all festival-goers and ticket-holders, but the circumstances of this news are completely out of Afropunk's control. Solange was greatly looking forward to being a part of this historic occasion, and as her statement makes clear, she has vowed to come back to Johannesburg with Afropunk at a later date,” said Morgan. “Despite this very sad news, Afropunk Joburg continues to look forward to welcoming many of the world’s finest artists, creatives and music fans to Joburg’s Constitution Hill on the 30th and 31st of December."

