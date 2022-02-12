Soldier and off-duty cop among 13 suspects arrested for Gauteng cash-in-transit heist

Durban - A soldier and police officer have been arrested, along with 11 others for a cash-in-transit heist that took place in Gauteng on Friday. In a statement, police said the group of suspects, aged between 21 and 50, attacked a cash truck and took off with an undisclosed amount of money on the R501 road near the N12 highway.

"Police spotted four getaway vehicles driving at high speed along the R501 before splitting into different directions in Carletonville. A shootout ensued between the suspects and the police which resulted in one officer being injured. “The shootout did not stop the determined police officers from hunting down the suspects," said SAPS spokesperson, Lt Col Robert Netshiunda. He said officers continued searching for the suspects' vehicle and their meticulous investigation pointed them to an identified premises on Geranium Street in Carletonville where one of the getaway vehicles was found.

Picture: SAPS He said an undisclosed amount of money was found in the vehicle. "The subsequent search of the premises led to the arrest of three men and a woman. Further investigation led to the arrest of six more suspects. Preliminary investigations revealed that one of the getaway vehicle's was reportedly hijacked in Elsburg in April 2021.

A Toyota Quantum suspected to be one of the getaway vehicles was spotted and three suspects were arrested in Krugersdorp," Netshuiunda said. Picture: ER24 Further investigations led police to a local mechanic where another vehicle, a Hyundai Tuscan, which was also used as a getaway vehicle, was found. The team then proceeded to Bambatha Street in Kagiso where a drone and a police reflector jacket were found.