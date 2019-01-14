File photo: African News Agency (ANA)

PRETORIA - A member of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) has been arrested for allegedly running a jobs scam. SANDF spokesperson Brigadier General Mafi Mgobozi said that the arrest of the Warrant Officer in Tshwane on Friday followed a rapid joint investigation between the Military Police and Defence Intelligence Divisions of the SANDF into the alleged job scam and defrauding activities.

"A sting operation has resulted in an arrest of a suspect, who is a Warrant Officer in the SA National Defence Force," Mgobozi said in a statement. "The member was arrested on Friday, 11 January 2019, after a tip-off was received from defrauded victims in the area of Tshwane.

"The suspect will appear before the Court of Military Justice on Tuesday, 15 January 2019. The SANDF would like to reiterate that no corrupt activities by any member, no matter the rank, will be tolerated in this organisation."

African News Agency (ANA)