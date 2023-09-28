Some Joburg townships are making the switch to Joburg Water’s new prepaid smart meters from Sunday

Johannesburg Water is set to switch from its open mode system to prepaid smart meters from October, with townships such as Cosmo City, Soweto and Orange Farm, the first to benefit. Areas such as Cosmo City, Orlando East, Orlando West, Diepkloof, and Orange Farm, will be the first areas which will be able to pay for and use prepaid water systems.

“The benefit of prepaid smart meters is that customers will be able to pay for their consumption, but those without meters will be billed for availability charges or deemed consumption which in most cases is above their consumption and more expensive,” said Joburg Water in a statement. It said residents who qualified would also be able to register for the City’s Expanded Social Package (ESP) at the City of Johannesburg's Department of Social Development to access benefits. “Currently, the process of pairing the open meters with Customer Interface Units (CIUs) is taking place. Therefore, Johannesburg Water urges customers to grant their teams access to their properties for the process of meter pairing.