Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEnvironmentWeatherTrafficGood News
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Thursday, September 28, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators

Some Joburg townships are making the switch to Joburg Water’s new prepaid smart meters from Sunday

The City of Johannesburg is rolling out prepaid water meters. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

The City of Johannesburg is rolling out prepaid water meters. Picture: African News Agency (ANA)

Published 1h ago

Share

Johannesburg Water is set to switch from its open mode system to prepaid smart meters from October, with townships such as Cosmo City, Soweto and Orange Farm, the first to benefit.

Areas such as Cosmo City, Orlando East, Orlando West, Diepkloof, and Orange Farm, will be the first areas which will be able to pay for and use prepaid water systems.

“The benefit of prepaid smart meters is that customers will be able to pay for their consumption, but those without meters will be billed for availability charges or deemed consumption which in most cases is above their consumption and more expensive,” said Joburg Water in a statement.

It said residents who qualified would also be able to register for the City’s Expanded Social Package (ESP) at the City of Johannesburg's Department of Social Development to access benefits.

“Currently, the process of pairing the open meters with Customer Interface Units (CIUs) is taking place. Therefore, Johannesburg Water urges customers to grant their teams access to their properties for the process of meter pairing.

“Customers without meters will be deemed to have refused the meters hence bylaws will be enforced that will result in the disconnection of their water supply,” it said.

Prepaid water meters are expected to be rolled out across the city gradually from October.

IOL

Related Topics:

waterJoburg WaterCity of JoburgJohannesburgWater CrisisWater and Sanitation