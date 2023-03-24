Some services suspended at Heidelberg Hospital as water runs low

Johannesburg - Some services have been suspended at the Heidelberg Hospital due to water supply challenges from Lesedi Local Municipality and Rand Water.
The Gauteng Department of Health has warned the public about the severe impact of water supply issues.
Gauteng Department of Health spokesperson Motalatale Modiba said non-emergency services such as the outpatient department, operations at Sizanempilo Clinic and elective surgeries have been temporarily suspended while the municipality and Rand Water attend to the water supply problem.
Only emergency cases will be attended to during this period at the facility, which has been experiencing water supply problems since Sunday night.
“This has led to contingency measures kicking in with Lesedi Local Municipality, South African National Defence Force in Heidelberg and Oranje Rivier Tankers continuously filling up the hospital’s reservoir frequently,” said Modiba.
However, the measures have not been sufficient to sustain a full complement of services at the hospital.
“The department appeals for patience as the water supply issue is receiving attention from the relevant authorities. Patients are advised to make use of local clinics to access services in the meantime. Other cases requiring a higher level of care will be referred to nearby hospitals,” said Modiba.
