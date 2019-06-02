Photo: Sakhile Ndlazi/Pretoria News.

Pretoria - The community of Soshanguve is on Sunday morning reeling and saying their final goodbye to three children that were hanged by their mother's ex-boyfriend, who also took his whole life. The family home in Block FF was packed with community and family members who relayed their heartfelt tales of the children.

Granny of one the deceased children Evelyn Segone, Thabang said no words could console her daughter Lucia.

The only child that the man shared with the woman was the two-year-old.

“It hurts it really really hurts and no words or consoling can take this away,” she said. According to Segone her daughter had to be taken to the doctor two days ago because she became hysterical.

Mother Lucia Ndlala, in the middle, being consoled my family members during the funeral of her three children. Photo: Sakhile Ndlazi/Pretoria News.

Also present are Thabang’s cricket friends who held their bats up high to the sky, chanting during the ceremony.

According to Gauteng police spokesperson Captain Kay Makhubele, the information received suggests that the 29-year-old fetched the three children, Thabang (11), Amogelang (3) and Lebogang (2) from Block FF where they lived with their mother.

Cricket friends of Thabang, 11, who was hanged along with his two siblings, pay their last respects. Photo: Sakhile Ndlazi/Pretoria News.

“The man fetched the children under the guise that he was taking the two of them to creche and one to school respectively,” Makhubele said.

“He subsequently took them to his room in Block W where he allegedly hanged them and later himself. All four were certified dead at the scene,” Makhubele added.

According to community members, the killer Molefe Mojutu accused Lucia on cheating on him.

Makhubele said the discovery was made after Rietgat police received a call about four bodies that were found hanging in a house.

