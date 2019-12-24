PRETORIA - A 60-year old man from Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, will appear in court on Friday, facing a murder charge following the retrieval of the body of his six-year-old step-daughter from a dam in Block GG, Soshanguve.
On Tuesday, Gauteng police spokesperson Brigadier Mathapelo Peters said preliminary investigations suggest that the child was targeted after a fight between the sexagenarian and his 22-year old girlfriend, who is the deceased child's mother.
"At the time of the child's disappearance, it is alleged that the mother was not at home. The three lived together in Block PP2, Ndlozi Section in Soshanguve. Police on Sunday embarked on a search for the little girl after she had been reported missing at Rietgat SAPS [police station]," said Peters.
"During the critical initial investigation, police were able to swiftly establish that the 60-year old suspect was behind the disappearance of the child; whereafter the man on Monday afternoon, a day after the child's disappearance, pointed out to the police the exact spot where he had allegedly dumped the body of the six-year-old child."
Peters said while the nature of visible injuries on the victim's body suggest that the child had been strangled, the exact cause of death will be confirmed by the outcome of the post mortem set to be conducted in due course.