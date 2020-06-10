Soup kitchen serves 1,500 meals to Joburg communities

CAPE TOWN - As the national lockdown continues to leave many destitute without a warm plate of food, a local soup kitchen called Soup Kitchen with Dignity has created and distributed 1,500 meals over three days for vulnerable communities in Johannesburg. The brainchild of top local Chef Lungelo, Soup Kitchen with Dignity says it aims to fight growing hunger during lockdown that is affecting many communities as families are left without incomes and can’t access food. Chef Lungelo says the idea of Soup Kitchen with Dignity came about after he got tired of seeing people being fed leftovers or offcuts of food. “Even though we were feeding the needy, it didn’t feel right and I wanted to be sure that people were being fed fresh and nutritious food. So that, at least, even if nothing is going right at that moment, they know that the one meal they had that day was made from the heart,” Chef Lungelo says. He says that, thanks to the support from partners during this time of Covid-19, he was able to do exactly that without imagining that it would go as far as Gauteng after he initially launched the project to feed the townships of Cape Town.

Independent shop owners from Pick n Pay’s market store programme joined this initiative that started in Cape Town in Nyanga last month.

A total of 1,500 people were served fresh vegetable soup over these three days.

Soup Kitchen with Dignity has seen over 3,500 meals being served across seven communities in both cities to date.

Marilyn Muziro and Trevor Martins, owners of Eden Park Market, say that their communities have been hard hit during this pandemic.

“Giving back to the customers that support us is very important to us and we’ve wanted to get on board with such an initiative since we have opened our store in December 2019.

“The feedback from the community was overwhelming and we are glad we could help reach our customers’ most immediate needs in the communities that we grew up in and people who have supported us,” they said.

Each Market store owner donated food as part of Pick n Pay’s Feed the Nation campaign and set up a kitchen outside their store for Chef Lungelo and Chef Thato Miya to create quality soup for their communities. Blue Ribbon also donated loaves of bread.