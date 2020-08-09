South Africa in line for first ever digital census

Pretoria - Statistics South Africa (Stats SA) will conduct a trial this week for the first ever digital census to be conducted in the country, Stats SA said on Sunday.

The Census 2021 trial, scheduled to start on August 10 and run to September 6 in selected areas around the country, would test online and telephonic data collection to prepare for remote data collection in the upcoming Census 2021, Stats SA said in a statement.

"Census 2021 is the first population count to introduce digital census-taking through the use of online and telephonic data collection platforms, which will also allow respondents to complete the census questionnaire on their own."

The telephonic data collection made provision for respondents to participate in the census with the assistance of a Stats SA call centre agent. The increased use of cellphones and the current technology-driven digital era would minimise the problems of reaching hard to access communities, thus allowing more people to participate in the census.

Participating in the Census 2021 trial required respondents to register through a platform available on Stats SA online and social media platforms. Respondents may also contact Stats SA via the toll-free number 0800-110-248 for further assistance.