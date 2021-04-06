South Africans raise nearly R1.5m for Dr Sindi van Zyl's medical costs

DURBAN – South Africans have rallied together and raised around R1.5m for well-known medical doctor and life coach, Sindi van Zyl.

Van Zyl has been battling Covid-19-related complications in hospital for weeks now.

Last week, her husband, Marinus van Zyl, took to social media where he made an impassioned plea for assistance over the payment of her medical bills.

"The cost to the family of the hospital alone has already exceeded one million rand, and we are running out of funds. Dr Sindi cannot breathe on her own yet, and the cost of needing to be on the ventilator alone is around R150 000 per week.

"She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator. We will use any funds raised to pay the hospital bills, to enable Dr Sindi the chance to survive," he wrote.