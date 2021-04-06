South Africans raise nearly R1.5m for Dr Sindi van Zyl's medical costs
DURBAN – South Africans have rallied together and raised around R1.5m for well-known medical doctor and life coach, Sindi van Zyl.
Van Zyl has been battling Covid-19-related complications in hospital for weeks now.
Last week, her husband, Marinus van Zyl, took to social media where he made an impassioned plea for assistance over the payment of her medical bills.
"The cost to the family of the hospital alone has already exceeded one million rand, and we are running out of funds. Dr Sindi cannot breathe on her own yet, and the cost of needing to be on the ventilator alone is around R150 000 per week.
"She has suffered several complications related to a long stay in ICU, and we need more funds to pay for her continued stay in hospital until her lungs can cope without the ventilator. We will use any funds raised to pay the hospital bills, to enable Dr Sindi the chance to survive," he wrote.
He said van Zyl was diagnosed with Covid-19 at the start of the year and was admitted to hospital in February after she had trouble breathing. She is still in hospital.
He said his wife had dedicated her life to helping so many.
"She knew from the age of 4 that she wanted to help people as a medical doctor. Now she needs your help. Hospital and other Medical costs paid up until now have been approximately R1.5m. Anticipated ongoing weekly costs are between R150K – 200K per week in ICU," he wrote.
IOL