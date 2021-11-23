Soweto body parts murder accused to undergo mental observation after two suicide attempts

DURBAN – A Soweto man accused of murdering his lover, dismembering her and storing body parts in a freezer, is scheduled to undergo mental observation. Flavio Hlabangwane appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

NPA spokesperson in Gauteng, Phindi Mjonondwane, said the matter was postponed to November 30 for hearing of an application for the accused to undergo mental observation. “The court was informed that the accused attempted to take his life on two occasions, hence the application for his mental state to be examined. The court ordered that he be detained at the hospital section in Johannesburg Correctional Services as he may require medical attention and/or special care," she said.

Hlbanagwane faces a charge of murder and Contravention of the Inquest Act in that he failed to report the body of the deceased to authorities. IOL previously reported that a woman discovered a dismembered body in the freezer at a home in Soweto. The woman had been visiting her boyfriend, who she met on social media. She slept over after their first date and made the gruesome discovery while looking for something to cook.