Soweto cop accused of raping two women to spend weekend in jail as bail judgment postponed

Johannesburg - A Soweto police officer who is accused of raping and holding two women hostage will learn on Monday if his bail application at the Protea Magistrate’s Court has been granted.

The police officer was arrested after the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) received complaints that the police officer had allegedly kidnapped and raped the women between September 18 to 22.

Ipid spokesperson Ndileka Cola said it was alleged that the suspect, his girlfriend and the girlfriend’s friend were together in a tavern, when the trio left to the boyfriend’s place.

Cola said it was alleged that the victim and the suspect were left together in the room when the police officer suspect allegedly aggressively demanded sex from the victim.

“The allegation is that a few days later, the three met in the tavern again and later went back to the suspect’s house, the two victims were held hostage.