Soweto dad kills wife, two daughters and tries to kill himself as well – another girl, aged 4, in hospital after attack

PRETORIA – A Soweto man attempted to commit suicide after allegedly killing his wife and his two daughters, aged one and six. Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo said the man’s third daughter, aged four, survived the father’s attempts to kill the family.

“A 64-year-old man is under police guard in hospital after he allegedly killed his wife, two children and attempted to kill the third child in Diepkloof, Soweto, on the evening of Thursday, 12 May, 2022. It is further alleged that the suspect attempted to commit suicide by hanging himself after the stabbing incident,” said Masondo. He said police were called to attend to a domestic violence complaint in Diepkloof on Thursday evening. “On arrival, police found a woman and three girls with stab wounds on the upper body. The woman, aged 29 and two girls, aged one year and six years, were certified dead at the scene while the third girl, aged four, years was taken to hospital for medical treatment,” said Masondo.

“The suspect, who is reported to be the husband and father of the victims, was arrested and taken to hospital after he sustained injuries from the alleged suicide attempt. He was charged with murder and attempted murder.” Police said the 64-year-old man will be taken to court “as soon as he is discharged from hospital”. Last month, police officers were pelted with stones in Limpopo by angry community members who wanted to lay their hands on a man who allegedly fatally stabbed his 32-year-old ex-girlfriend and later consumed poison in a suicide attempt.

At the time, Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Malesela Ledwaba alleged that Tebogo Malatji was stabbed at Petanenge village in the Ritavi policing area. “The victim was apparently walking from the shops with her friend and two children when she came across the suspect, who then stabbed her with a sharp object and thereafter fled the scene. The victim was certified dead on the scene,” Ledwaba said. A case of murder was opened and the 35-year-old suspect was arrested following an intensive search operation by the police with assistance of community members.

“He was reportedly found lying unconscious on the nearby mountains after he allegedly consumed a poisonous substance in an attempt to commit suicide. Some angry community members who were apparently seeking vengeance on the suspect, started attacking the police officers and pelted their vehicles with stones,” Ledwaba said. One police officer was “seriously injured” in the violence and two police vehicles were damaged. The alleged killer was eventually rescued by police and taken to hospital.

