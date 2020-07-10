NewsSouth AfricaGauteng
Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku.
Soweto has the most Covid-19 deaths and active cases in Gauteng

By Sihle Mlambo Time of article published 57m ago

Johannesburg - Gauteng now contributes for 47% of South Africa’s current active cases, with the province totaling just under 55 000 active cases. 

Soweto - the country’s biggest township - has the most Covid-19 deaths in the province and also has the most active cases in the province. 

Data released by the Gauteng Provincial Coronavirus Command Council on Friday shows that there have been 60 people who have been killed by Covid-19 in Soweto alone, the highest anywhere in the province, along with the towns 4709 active cases - the highest prevalence of the virus anywhere in the Gauteng province.

The province as a whole has 515 Covid-19 related deaths, with recoveries now at 26 438. 

On Thursday night, the province recorded 6531 new cases, the highest single day increase since the virus arrived in South Africa in March. 

Gauteng Health MEC Bandile Masuku, who presented the data on Friday, said 339 (or 65%) of the province’s Covid-19 fatalities were people aged between 50 and 79, with most victims being of the male gender. .

The data also showed that diabetes and hypertension comorbidities accounted for 281 (or 54%) deaths.

“281 (54%) of deaths have either or both Diabetes and Hypertension, with most of these having Hypertension 115 (22%), both 101 (20%), then Diabetes 65 (13%), 115 (22%) have zero or unknown comorbidities, while 57 (11%) have other comorbidities,” the report said.

The Gauteng government also said a majority of those who died from the virus, died within seven days of admission to a hospital. 

  • 352 (68%) of deaths happen with a week of diagnosis/admission

  • 244 (47%) within 3 days 

  • 205 (39%) within two days, 

  • 137 (26%) within a day or hours of diagnosis/admission. 

  • 126 (24%) happen after a week or more of diagnoses/admission.

Gauteng has also tested 705 000 out of the countries more than 1.9 million Covid-19 tests. At a distant second is the Western Cape, which has tested just under 380 000 and KZN, with just over 281 000 tests. 

GAUTENG BREAKDOWN

Total Cases

Total Deaths

Recoveries

Active

Gauteng

81546

515

26438

54593

Johannesburg

38045

234

15478

22333

Ekurhuleni

18100

95

5844

12161

Tshwane

13246

82

3061

10103

West Rand 

5266

52

1412

3802

Sedibeng

3888

52

643

3193

Unallocated: 3001

In terms of the death age analysis, most of the province’s fatalities are people aged over 50, but there deaths across all age categories, except for those aged 10-19. 

AGE DEATHS

0-9 7

10-19 0

20-29 10

30-39 38

40-49 47

50-59 104

60-69 120

70-79 115

80-89 45

90+ 16

Unknown 13

When tracking the Covid-19 by suburb in each district, the following suburbs/sub-regions had the most deaths and active cases.

JOBURG 

  1. Region D - Doornkop, Soweto, Dobsonville, Protea Glen - 4709 active cases, 60 deaths 

  2. Region F - Inner City, Johannesburg South - 4119 active, 50 deaths 

  3. Region E - Alexandra, Wynberg, Sandton, Orange Grove and Houghton - 3937 active cases, 36 deaths 

TSHWANE

  1. Tshwane 3 - Atteridgeville, Laudium, Pretoria CBD, Hercules, Danville, Saulsville, Lotus, Pretoria West - 2983 active cases, 22 deaths 

  2. Tshwane 4 - Lyttelton, Eldoraigne, Waterkloof, Olievenhoutbosch, Rooihuiskraal, Lyttleton, Silverton, Centurion, Brooklyn, Hatfield - 2197 active cases, 4 deaths

  3. Tshwane 6 - Eesterus, Lethabong, Mamelodi, Silverlakes, Garsfontein, Lynnwood, Queenswood, Wilgers, Watloo, Equestria, Mooikloof, Brummeria - 1987 active cases, 15 deaths

Tshwane’s Region 1 - which has suburbs including Ga Rankuwa and Pretoria North, also recorded 22 deaths.

EKURHULENI

  1. South 1 - Alberton, Brackenhurst, Eden Park, Primrose, Germiston, Leondale, Dawn Park, Tswelopele, Vosloorus, Villa Liza - 3060 active cases, 18 deaths

  2. North 2 - Bedfordview, Benoni Boksburg, Chief Albert Luthuli, Dan Kubheka, Edenvale, Endayeni, Esangweni, Itireleng, Kemston, Lethabong, Ramaphosa, Reiger Park, Van Dyk Park - 2827 active cases, 22 deaths

  3. North 1 - Birchleigh, Birchleigh North, Bonaero Park, Crystal Park, Erin, Ethafeni, Kempton Park, Olifantsfontein, Tembisa, Winnie Mandela - 2341 active cases, 30 deaths

OTHERS

Mogale City - 30 deaths, 2223 active cases 

Merafong City - 15 deaths, 636 active cases

Rand West City - 7 deaths, 849 active cases

Covid-19

