Johannesburg - Gauteng police have arrested a 42-year-old man after he allegedly killed his partner, shot her uncle in the leg and fled the scene in Mofolo, Soweto.

Police spokesperson Captain Mavela Masondo said the incident happened on Wednesday.

"Police found the woman with bullet wounds lying on the ground. She was later certified dead by paramedics. A man who was with the deceased, described as her uncle, was also shot in the leg, allegedly by the same suspect," Masondo said in a statement on Thursday.

"Police immediately launched a manhunt for the suspect. The search led to Emndeni in Soweto where the suspect who is the partner of the deceased was arrested."

The man faces charges of murder, attempted murder and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

He will appear at the Protea Magistrate's Court soon.

African News Agency/ANA