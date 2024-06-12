Soweto residents left in the dark after Zola substation burst into flames

A fire broke out the Zola substation on Wednesday morning, leaving several surrounding areas in Soweto without electricity. The fire affected power supply in Dobsonville, Emdeni, Jabulani, Moletsane, Mofolo North, Naledi, Tladi, Zola and Zondi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Eskom said: “We are working with the fire department to extinguish the fire so that our technicians can conduct an investigation and assess the extent of the damages.” Additionally, the power utility said it was also attending to supply interruptions affecting customers in Central Western Jabavu, Dlamini, Jabavu, various zones in Meadowlands, Molapo, Senaoane, and other zones in Pimville. “The estimated time of restoration is not available at this stage. We apologise for the inconvenience this causes,” said Eskom.

Meanwhile, Joburg EMS spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo, said the fire was reported around 9am and they managed to completely extinguish it in the afternoon. “The cause of fire is not yet known but EMS fire safety inspectors are on scene conducting preliminary investigations and ESKOM will issue further reports,’’ Khumalo added. Speaking to eNCA, a resident from Zola said they are concerned about when their power will be restored.