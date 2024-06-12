Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Independent Online | News
Search IOL
IOLNewsSouth AfricaPoliticsCrime & CourtsWorldAfricaEducationEnvironmentWeatherGood NewsEnergy
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL PropertyDigi Mags
Independent Online

Wednesday, June 12, 2024

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by location

Soweto residents left in the dark after Zola substation burst into flames

Hundreds of Soweto residents have been left in the dark after a fire broke out a substation in Zola on Wednesday morning. Photo: Supplied by Joburg EMS

Hundreds of Soweto residents have been left in the dark after a fire broke out a substation in Zola on Wednesday morning. Photo: Supplied by Joburg EMS

Published 20m ago

Share

A fire broke out the Zola substation on Wednesday morning, leaving several surrounding areas in Soweto without electricity.

The fire affected power supply in Dobsonville, Emdeni, Jabulani, Moletsane, Mofolo North, Naledi, Tladi, Zola and Zondi.

Earlier on Wednesday, Eskom said: “We are working with the fire department to extinguish the fire so that our technicians can conduct an investigation and assess the extent of the damages.”

Additionally, the power utility said it was also attending to supply interruptions affecting customers in Central Western Jabavu, Dlamini, Jabavu, various zones in Meadowlands, Molapo, Senaoane, and other zones in Pimville.

“The estimated time of restoration is not available at this stage. We apologise for the inconvenience this causes,” said Eskom.

Meanwhile, Joburg EMS spokesperson, Xolile Khumalo, said the fire was reported around 9am and they managed to completely extinguish it in the afternoon.

“The cause of fire is not yet known but EMS fire safety inspectors are on scene conducting preliminary investigations and ESKOM will issue further reports,’’ Khumalo added.

Speaking to eNCA, a resident from Zola said they are concerned about when their power will be restored.

“No one can say we are not worried, its winter and its just started. So when you look at the damage, its worrying,” he told the broadcaster.

[email protected]

IOL News

Related Topics:

fireaccident and emergency incidentcity of joburggautengsowetofiressafety