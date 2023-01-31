SPCA Edenvale says it’s searching for missing tigress, despite reports it was found

Durban - The SPCA in Edenvale said it was searching for the missing tiger that was spotted at an office park on Monday morning. In a statement on Facebook, the SPCA said the investigation was ongoing, despite reports that the tigress was captured, sedated and taken to a sanctuary.

On Monday IOL reported that the tiger was spotted on CCTV roaming an office park. Residents was advised to keep animals and children inside. Clive Maher, of SCP Security, told IOL the tigress was located in the Eastleigh area of Edenvale and sedated and taken to a sanctuary. Gary Wilson, from of Swat SOS told TimesLive was safely darted.

However the SPCA has disputed this. “No tiger has been seen by the Edenvale SPCA staff and no confirmation has been received that she is safe or alive. “No confirmation or proof has been handed over to the Edenvale SPCA by SOS security yet they have made statements on their social media platforms that she has been captured and relocated.

“SOS security are the only organization that has confirmed the tigers capture and relocation but failed to hand over this information to the Edenvale SPCA “SOS security are not permitted, equipped, trained or experienced to handle wildlife yet they have stated they have captured her and moved her.” The SPCA went on to say: “We will not confirm that this tiger is safe, alive or at a place of safety until we have the facts.”

The SPCA said it had sought legal advice in that regard. The matter would be investigated and an update given to the community. “This tiger deserves nothing less.” When contacted by IOL Gary Wilson, from SOS Security, declined to comment.

This is the second tigress to be spotted roaming the streets of Gauteng this month. Sheba the tigress was shot dead after she escaped from a home in Walkerville, south of Joburg. She had mauled a 39-year-old man, killed two dogs and a pig.