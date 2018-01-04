Johannesburg - The matric class of 2017 has performed well especially special needs education learners having achieved up to 906 bachelor passes for the National Senior Certificate exams.

This was revealed by the Ministry of Basic Education director general Mathanzima Hubert Mweli. Speaking at the SABC M1 Studios hours before Minister Angie Motshekga releases the official matric results, Mweli said there had been an improvement in how the learners faired.

“Schools that have historically performed poorly are moving up the ladder,” Mweli said of the interventions and support the department has provided learners under the guidelines of the National Development Plan.

Technical briefing: A whopping total of 906 Bachelors pass has been obtained by Special Needs Education learners @IOL #Matric Results 2017 pic.twitter.com/hDT5cTn0lf — Noni Mokati (@Noni_M2) January 4, 2018

Technical briefing: Free State is ranked no.1 in the Top 10 districts that performed well @IOL #MatricResults2017 pic.twitter.com/dCa8t9iKJx — Noni Mokati (@Noni_M2) January 4, 2018

During the briefing it also emerged that more girl learners than boys had enrolled to write this year’s exams. However Mweli stated that when coming to results, male learners outperformed female learners. The Free State province ranked number one in the top districts that performed well followed by Gauteng and then the Western Cape.

Technical briefing, SABC: Progession of learners who begsn school in Grade 1 and wrote matric in 2017 has been slow @IOL #MatricResults2017 pic.twitter.com/GCrLc1bWV5 — Noni Mokati (@Noni_M2) January 4, 2018

Mweli, said when coming to languages the department was concerned as the systematic decline of the Sepedi language over the years.

This year’s matriculants who began their schooling career in 2005 were the 4th group to write the exams under the Curriculum Assessment Policy Statements (CAPS) programme.

Up to 534 484 full time learners wrote the exams.

Political Bureau