Speed cameras switched on! Joburg says it has no tolerance for drunk-driving this festive season

Johannesburg - The City of Johannesburg has signed a new contract with Syntell for their provision of advanced law enforcement and crisis management services for three years, to assist in combating road fatalities. The agreement means the speed cameras which have been not functioning for months are working again and Joburg motorists can expect to be fined.

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla said: “The contract will come into effect now in the festive season as we see traffic volumes increase. “It will fall under part of the Johannesburg metropolitan department’s strategy to combat road fatalities during the festive season.” Syntell has provided cutting-edge technology-based services – systems for road safety, traffic management and revenue collection.

“Their accident crash management module will help the JMPD to link crashes to an exact location on the roads and to determine the reason for the crash. “This will provide the department with the means to address the factors contributing to crashes,” said Fihla. MMC for public safety in the city of Johannesburg (CoJ), councillor David Tembe, has welcomed the signing of the contract which took place in the wake of his launch of the festive season road safety management campaign, at the Buckley interchange, and the donation of seven mobile Alcohol Evidence Centres (AECs) by South African Breweries, that will be used during drunk-driving operations throughout the city.

“We want to send a clear message that the CoJ has no tolerance for drunk and reckless driving during this festive season. Gone are the days when motorists had free reign and could speed without any repercussions and with total disregard for rules of the road,” said Tembe. The JMPD strategy for road safety during the festive season will entail road blocks, where motorists will be tested for road fitness and drunk driving, and vehicles will be tested for road worthiness. “Operation Nightlife will be in full force and there will be no leniency for speedsters’ blatant disregard for rules of the road,” warned Fihla.

