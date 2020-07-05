Speedster behind bars for killing on-duty metro cop in Soweto

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Johannesburg - A metro police officer has been killed in Soweto by a driver alleged to have been driving at high speed in the early hours of Sunday morning. The incident occured just before 3am at the intersection of Impala Road and N12 near Protea Glen. Wayne Minnaar of the Johannesburg Metro Police Department said 41-year-old Alfred Nkuna was alone in a marked patrol vehicle when he was killed. He said the officer and was turning from N12 into Impala Road when the Toyota Hilux van collided into his vehicle. From there, Minnaar said, the Hilux then collided with a minibus taxi.

There was no one in minibus taxi at the time and the driver was not injured.

However, Minaar said, Nkuna was badly injured and died at the scene.

"The Hilux driver must have been driving at high speed. He was arrested and a case was opened at Protea Police Station where he was charged with culpable homicide as well as reckless and negligent driving.

"Circumstances of the accident will be investigated."

Minnaar said a breathalyzer test was not conducted on the suspect as there was not suspicion that he was driving drunk.

Nkuna joined JMPD in 2007 and leaves behind his wife and five children.

This is the second death of a metro police officer in Soweto this year.

On February 15, a motorist failed travelling in Soweto failed to stop at a roadblock and his car mowed down a metro police officer Jacob Moiloa.

Moiloa was manning a roadblock with fellow officers in Mofolo when he flagged down a vehicle. According to witnesses, the driver failed to stop and, at high speed, drove the steel and metal into Moiloa, killing him.